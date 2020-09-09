Future of Oklahoma depends on this month's census

Every decade, the United States completes the census. This population count is used to distribute funds and representation equally among communities.
The 2020 census has been underway since mid-March, and the deadline to complete it is Sept. 30 – only three weeks away.
The data gathered through census responses help determine how more than $675 billion in federal funds will be distributed to communities, cities and towns annually over the next decade. These federal funds are used to support a variety of government services, including education, infrastructure and health care.
As of Sept. 3, Oklahoma had a response rate at 59.4 percent. This lags several points behind the average U.S. response rate of 65.1 percent.
Oklahomans need to step up now and complete the census to ensure our towns and schools aren’t at risk of losing millions of dollars in federal funding over the next decade. Your census response is vital to improving the quality of life and economy in Oklahoma.
An estimated $1,675 in annual federal dollars follows each person counted in the census. This adds up to $16,750 in funding per person over the next decade.
For every 60 residents who don’t complete the census, Oklahoma misses out on over $1 million over the next decade.
That money will instead go to other states who have a higher reported population, which in turn puts Oklahoma at additional risk of falling behind and losing citizens and businesses to our neighboring states.
Federal funding isn’t the only thing dependent on our census response rates.
Businesses take into consideration the local population count when debating where to open new stores or factories, which would bring additional jobs to an area.
Transportation planners look at areas where population is most concentrated and roads are most in use to decide where to improve road conditions.
Our local governments use census data to determine what areas are most in need of new schools, libraries and parks.
As of Sept. 3, only 54.2 percent of House District 42 residents had completed the census. In 2010, the return rate for the district was 73.7 percent.
A population drop, or lack of responses, risks millions of dollars in funding for Garvin and McClain counties.
Census answers are confidential and only accessible by the Census Bureau. Online responses are encrypted to ensure protection, and any confidentiality violation is considered a federal crime.
To complete the census, visit 2020census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020. Representatives from the Census Bureau may also be visiting door-to-door in your area to check with anyone who hasn’t filled it out yet. They will be wearing Census Bureau items to identify themselves and maintaining a safe distance while doing so.
If my office can assist you in any way during the census questionnaire or if you have any questions, please contact me at (405) 557-7365 or cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov.
Every person’s response makes a difference!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Garvin and McClain counties.)
