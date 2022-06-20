Galactic fun not so far away

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ Home Edition
Est: May-2020
“. . . in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” {Mark Twain}
Our Town: Before I begin, I would like to congratulate the members of the Pauls Valley Rotary Club, for on Tuesday evening, June 14th, they celebrated the 100th anniversary of the club’s founding and its service to southwestern Oklahoma.
Rotary International, the world’s largest and oldest service organization, was founded in 1905 in Chicago, Illinois and through its worldwide district and the local club operation, Rotarians bring peace and understanding, through service, to countless millions.
Its motto is “Service Above Self.”
It is through the local club membership programs of work and tireless fundraising efforts that the nearly 1.2 million members in 200 countries, partnering with leading health organizations, will soon see their efforts realized as they will witness the eradication of Polio, worldwide.
I am proud to have served the Pauls Valley Rotary Club as its president and the clubs in southwestern Oklahoma as their district governor in 2002-2003.
Warmest regards as you begin your next century of service.
Now, its arts and about: We have been enjoying the ‘return,’ if you will, to the Star Wars film library watching Obi-Wan-Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor in the title role.
I must admit, I am going to have to re-watch the nine films that make up the original series.
I can well remember seeing the first film in 1977, however, trying to remember all the details wrapped up in the next eight installments, released out of sequence as I am certain you will remember, is formidable.
My family is much better at it than I ever hope to be.
However, and giving myself a bit of a pass: According to the IMDb website, Star Wars – Movies and TV Series Chronological Order, when you also add to the original nine films the animation specials, mini-series and subsequent feature films that provide backstory information, I am not certain that even our sons could identify, in order, all 34 story lines.
Anyway: To assist old timers like me, along with the mini–series, (there have been two others prior to the one mentioned above), there are also two feature films that have greatly shortened my ‘catch-up’ viewing time.
The features are Rogue One and Solo and The Book of Baba Fett and The Mandalorian round out the (shorter) mini-series offerings list.
What I do find even more entertaining, and I have mentioned this in years past: I love it when a new Star Wars feature/mini-series is released and witnessing the amount of phone time that is spent between members of the family discussing the pros and cons of the latest creation.
They simply love every frame of film, every sound bite, every computer-generated image.
I then smile, remembering that this franchise, along with one Harry Potter, defined their generation’s cultural landscape.
Remember, there is always an opening night, and another mini-series or feature in our town’s future . . .
“Because that is what we storytellers do – we restore order with imagination – we instill hope again, and again, and again.”
[Tom Hanks as Walt Disney: Saving Mr. Banks]
For Otis: 1926 - (1968) - 2021: A Broadway Baby
TAS
