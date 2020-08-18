Gallery opens up new art exhibit

A reception last week officially opened a new art exhibit at The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place in Pauls Valley.
State guidelines for health safety will be practiced for the exhibit at the gallery in downtown PV, which is set to go through Sept. 30.
It's called “Convergence,” a collaboration between painter Jason Wilson and quilters Sarah Atlee, Mara Deering, Brenda Esslinger, Susan R. Michael, Elizabeth Richards, Ann Solinski and Agnes Stadler.
Wilson has been painting geometric designs on canvas since being inspired by his grandmother, who was an award-winning quilter.
The group of quilters has developed from the OK Modern Quilt Guild and created fiber art interpreting Wilson’s paintings.
The Vault exhibit is a phase of their ongoing collaboration called “Qu’aint.”
Visitors to Qu’aint will enjoy the similarities in form and style resonating from canvas to fabric and back.
Pushing the accepted boundaries of functional versus fine art, the artists of Qu’aint strive to motivate one another to creations that transcend definition.
“I am delighted that these artists have joined together to share their art with us in Pauls Valley, whose long history of fiber art is in a state of revival through recent exhibits and projects,” said Susie Agee of The Vault.
Visit www.thevaultpaulsvalley.com to learn more about the artists and see examples of their work. Current information about exhibits and events is also on Facebook and Instagram.
