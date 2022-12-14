Garden tips for Christmas time

By Melissa Koesler
Garvin County Extension Director
(Courtesy of David Hillock, Consumer Horticulturist)
Lawn & Turf
• Remove leaves from cool-season grasses or mow with a mulching mower. (HLA-6420)
• Continue mowing cool-season lawns on a regular basis. (HLA-6420)
• Continue to control broadleaf weeds in well-established warm- or cool-season lawns with a post-emergent broadleaf weed killer.
Tree & Shrubs
• Select a freshly cut Christmas tree. Make a new cut prior to placing in tree stand. Add water daily.
• Live Christmas trees are a wise investment, as they become permanent additions to the landscape after the holidays.
• Light prunings of evergreens can be used for holiday decorations. Be careful with sap that can mar surfaces.
Flowers
• Apply winter mulch to protect rose bush bud unions and other perennials. Wait until after several early freezes or you will give insects a good place to winter.
• Poinsettias must have at least six hours of bright, indirect light daily. Keep plants away from drafts. (HLA-6413)
• Watch for and control pests on indoor houseplants. (HLA-6411)
• Make sure indoor plants are receiving enough light or set up an indoor fluorescent plant light. (HLA-6411)
Fruits & Nuts
• Cover strawberry plants with a mulch about 3-4 inches thick if plants are prone to winter injury. (HLA-6214)
• Wait to prune fruit trees until late February or March. (HLA-6228)
General
• Keep all plants watered during dry conditions even though some may be dormant. Irrigate all plantings at least 24 hours before hard-freezing weather if soil is dry. (HLA-6404)
• Order gardening supplies for next season.
• Now is a great time to design and make structural improvements in your garden and landscape. (HLA-6425, HLA-6440, HLA-6441)
• Send for mail-order catalogs if you are not already on their mailing lists.
• Christmas gift ideas for the gardener might include tools, garden books or magazine subscriptions.
• Clean and fill bird feeders.
• Till garden plots without a cover crop to further expose garden pests to harsh winter conditions.
• Visit your county extension office to obtain gardening fact sheets for the new gardening season.
• Join a horticulture, plant or urban forestry society and support community “greening” or “beautification” projects.
• Review your garden records so you can correct past mistakes. Purchase a new gardening journal or calendar to keep the New Year’s gardening records.
Garden tips for January
• If precipitation has been deficient (1” of snow = 1/10” of water), water lawns, trees, and shrubs, especially broadleaf and narrowleaf evergreens. Double check moisture in protected or raised planters.
• Check on supplies of pesticides. Secure a copy of current recommendations and post them in a convenient place. Dilution and quantity tables are also useful.
• Check that gardening tools and equipment are in good repair—sharpen, paint, and repair mowers, edgers, sprayers, and dusters.
• Inspect your irrigation system and replace worn or broken parts. (HLA-6615)
• Control overwintering insects on deciduous trees or shrubs with dormant oil sprays applied when the temperature is above 40°F in late fall and winter. Do not use “dormant” oils on evergreens. (EPP-7306)
•A product containing glyphosate plus a postemergent broadleaf herbicide can be used on dormant bermudagrass in January or February when temperatures are above 50°F for winter weed control.
