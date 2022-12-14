Garden tips for Christmas time

By Melissa Koesler

Garvin County Extension Director

(Courtesy of David Hillock, Consumer Horticulturist)

Lawn & Turf

• Remove leaves from cool-season grasses or mow with a mulching mower. (HLA-6420)

• Continue mowing cool-season lawns on a regular basis. (HLA-6420)

• Continue to control broadleaf weeds in well-established warm- or cool-season lawns with a post-emergent broadleaf weed killer.

Tree & Shrubs

• Select a freshly cut Christmas tree. Make a new cut prior to placing in tree stand. Add water daily.

• Live Christmas trees are a wise investment, as they become permanent additions to the landscape after the holidays.

• Light prunings of evergreens can be used for holiday decorations. Be careful with sap that can mar surfaces.

Flowers

• Apply winter mulch to protect rose bush bud unions and other perennials. Wait until after several early freezes or you will give insects a good place to winter.

• Poinsettias must have at least six hours of bright, indirect light daily. Keep plants away from drafts. (HLA-6413)

• Watch for and control pests on indoor houseplants. (HLA-6411)

• Make sure indoor plants are receiving enough light or set up an indoor fluorescent plant light. (HLA-6411)

Fruits & Nuts

• Cover strawberry plants with a mulch about 3-4 inches thick if plants are prone to winter injury. (HLA-6214)

• Wait to prune fruit trees until late February or March. (HLA-6228)

General

• Keep all plants watered during dry conditions even though some may be dormant. Irrigate all plantings at least 24 hours before hard-freezing weather if soil is dry. (HLA-6404)

• Order gardening supplies for next season.

• Now is a great time to design and make structural improvements in your garden and landscape. (HLA-6425, HLA-6440, HLA-6441)

• Send for mail-order catalogs if you are not already on their mailing lists.

• Christmas gift ideas for the gardener might include tools, garden books or magazine subscriptions.

• Clean and fill bird feeders.

• Till garden plots without a cover crop to further expose garden pests to harsh winter conditions.

• Visit your county extension office to obtain gardening fact sheets for the new gardening season.

• Join a horticulture, plant or urban forestry society and support community “greening” or “beautification” projects.

• Review your garden records so you can correct past mistakes. Purchase a new gardening journal or calendar to keep the New Year’s gardening records.

Garden tips for January

• If precipitation has been deficient (1” of snow = 1/10” of water), water lawns, trees, and shrubs, especially broadleaf and narrowleaf evergreens. Double check moisture in protected or raised planters.

• Check on supplies of pesticides. Secure a copy of current recommendations and post them in a convenient place. Dilution and quantity tables are also useful.

• Check that gardening tools and equipment are in good repair—sharpen, paint, and repair mowers, edgers, sprayers, and dusters.

• Inspect your irrigation system and replace worn or broken parts. (HLA-6615)

• Control overwintering insects on deciduous trees or shrubs with dormant oil sprays applied when the temperature is above 40°F in late fall and winter. Do not use “dormant” oils on evergreens. (EPP-7306)

•A product containing glyphosate plus a postemergent broadleaf herbicide can be used on dormant bermudagrass in January or February when temperatures are above 50°F for winter weed control.

