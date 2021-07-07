Garden tips for July

By Melissa Koesler
Garvin County Extension Director
Ag/4-H Youth Development Educator
Vegetable Garden – Make fall vegetable garden plantings in late July. Fact Sheet HLA-6009 gives planting recommendations.
Lawn – Brown patch disease of cool-season grasses can be a problem. Meet water requirements of turf grasses. Fertilization of warm-season grasses can continue if water is present for growth.
Vegetative establishment of warm-season grasses should be completed by the end of July to ensure the least risk of winter kill (Reference Fact Sheet HLA-6420).
Mowing heights for cool-season turf grasses should be at 3 inches during hot, dry summer months. Gradually raise mowing height of bermuda grass lawns from 1½ to 2 inches.
Sharpen or replace mower blades as needed. Shredded leaf blades are an invitation to disease and allow more stress on the grass.
Tree and Shrub – Control bermuda grass around trees and shrubs with products containing sethoxydim, fusillade or glyphosate herbicides. Follow directions closely to avoid harming desirable plants.
Fruits – Continue insect combat and control in the orchard, garden, and landscape (Reference Fact Sheets EPP-7306, EPP‑313, HLA-7319). Check pesticide labels for “stop” spraying recommendations prior to harvest. Harvest fruit from the orchard early in the morning and refrigerate as soon as possible.
Flowers – Divide and replant crowded Hybrid iris (Bearded Iris) after flowering until August.
General Landscape – Water plants deeply and early in the morning. Most plants need approximately 1 to 2½ inches of water per week.
Providing birdbaths, shelter and food will help turn your landscape into a backyard wildlife habitat. Insect identification is important so you don’t get rid of the “Good Guys” reference Fact Sheet HLA-7307). The hotter and drier it gets, the larger the spider mite populations!
Expect some leaf fall, a normal reaction to drought. Water young plantings well.
Tips courtesy of David Hillock, consumer horticulturist, Oklahoma State University. Fact sheets referenced in this article and other related information may be found online at https://extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/. You may also contact the Garvin County OSU Extension office at 405-238-6681.
(Melissa Koesler is an ag and 4-H youth development educator and director of Garvin County OSU Extension.)
