Garden tips for June

By Melissa Koesler
Garvin County Extension Director
Ag/4-H Youth Development Educator
General Landscape. Find someone to water plants in the house and garden while on vacation. Harvesting vegetables and mowing the lawn are a must and imply that someone is home.
Mulch ornamentals, vegetables, and annuals to reduce soil crusting, and to regulate temperatures and moisture during hot summer months.
Mulching will reduce about 70 percent of the summer yard maintenance.
Remain alert for insect damage. Add spider mite to the list. Foliage of most plants becomes pale and speckled; juniper foliage turns a pale yellowish color. Shake a branch over white paper and watch for tiny specks that crawl. Watch for first generation fall webworm. (EPP-7306)
Turfgrass. Fertilize warm-season grasses at 1 pound N per 1,000 square feet. Do not fertilize fescue and other cool-season grasses during the summer. Dollar spot disease of lawns can first become visible in mid-May.
Make certain fertilizer applications have been adequate before applying a fungicide. (EPP-7658)
Seeding of warm-season grasses should be completed by the end of June (through July for improved varieties such as Riviera and Yukon to reduce winterkill losses. (HLA-6419) Brown patch disease of cool-season grasses can be a problem. (HLA-6420) White grubs will soon be emerging as adult June Beetles.
Watch for high populations that can indicate potential damage from later life cycle stages as grubs in the summer.
Fruit and Nut. Renovate overgrown strawberry beds after the last harvest. Start by setting your lawnmower on its highest setting and mow off the foliage.
Next thin crowns 12-24 inches apart. Apply recommended fertilizer, preemergence herbicide if needed and keep watered. (HLA-6214)
Trees and Shrubs. Vigorous, unwanted limbs should be removed or shortened on new trees. Watch for forks in the main trunk and remove the least desirable trunk as soon as it is noticed. (HLA-6415)
Pine needle disease treatments are needed again in mid-June.
Remove tree wraps during the summer to avoid potential disease and insect buildup. Softwood cuttings from new growth of many shrubs will root if propagated in a moist shady spot. Protect trees from lawnmowers and weed eaters by mulching or using protective aerated covers.
Flowers. Pinch back leggy annuals to encourage new growth. Fertilize and water appropriately. Feed established mums and other perennials. When picking fresh roses or removing faded ones, cut back to a leaflet facing the outside of the bush to encourage open growth and air circulation.
(Tips courtesy of David Hillock, Consumer Horticulturist, Oklahoma State University. Fact sheets referenced in this article and other related information may be found online at https://extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/. You may also contact the Garvin County OSU Extension office at 405-238-6681.)
•••
The Murray County OSU Extension Service will present a “Basic Water Bath Canning and Jelly Making” class at 6 p.m. Monday, June 14.
The event will be held in the conference room of the OSU Extension Office and the cost is $5 per participant.
The class will be hands-on and each participant will leave with a canned product.
The basics such as safety, how to prepare and how to store will be covered as well as participants receiving take home recipes and research based information to use while canning at home.
Reservations must be made by calling the OSU Extension Office in Sulphur at 580-622-3016.
• A couple more free OSU Extension leader education programs are on the calendar for Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
Up next is a program entitled “Stocking a Pleasing Pantry” at 10 a.m. June 17.
Connie Wollenberg of the McClain County OSU Extension is set to lead this program.
A presentation on beneficial insects called “Good Creepy Crawlers” is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 15.
Justin McDaniel of McClain County OSU Extension is on tap to lead this program.
Call the PV library at 405-238-5188 for more.
