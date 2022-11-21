Garvin chosen as leadership fellow

Sen. Jessica Garvin has been selected by the Hunt Institute to be a Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellow.
The Duncan Republican whose District 43 includes a western portion of Garvin County was one of 31 senior-level political leaders from around the nation chosen to participate in the prestigious program and learn effective education policies from other states and share about Oklahoma’s educational outcomes and strategies.
“Education impacts nearly every aspect of our state’s economy in some way from being a financial driver in many communities to molding future generations,” Garvin said.
“It’s important as we shape education policy in our state that we learn from other states what has been successful or not. We don’t want to reinvent the wheel or waste any precious time in the classroom with plans that won’t work. I’m grateful for the institute for choosing me and anxious to share what I learn with my colleagues in the Senate.”
Garvin will travel to Washington, D.C. Dec. 7-9 to begin her nine-month fellowship to learn how to cultivate smart, effective education agendas.
The first meeting will focus on early learning and K-12 policy. After that, members will meet virtually once a month until their last meeting.
Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat congratulated Garvin on being chosen for the leadership program.
“Senator Garvin is very deserving of this prestigious distinction,” Treat said.
“This fellowship will allow her to learn from her colleagues in other states, while bringing back valuable knowledge and up-to-date best practices surrounding education policies. Senator Garvin will then use what she learns to help improve education outcomes at the state Capitol. I appreciate her and offer my congratulations on this honor.”
Established in 2001, the Hunt Institute is an independent, nonprofit that brings together people and resources to inspire and inform elected officials and policymakers about key issues in education, resulting in visionary leaders who are prepared to take strategic action for great educational outcomes and student success.
The institute partnered with Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy in 2016 to pursue research, educational partnerships, and events related to improving education policy.
