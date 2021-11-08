Garvin named to board of women's group

Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, has been chosen to represent Oklahoma as a state director by the nonpartisan Women in Government (WIG) all-legislator board of directors.
The Duncan Republican, whose district includes a portion of Garvin County, was nominated for the position by her fellow colleague and Oklahoma’s current WIG state director, Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City.
“With more and more women getting elected to office across the country, this organization plays an important role in helping female officials become strong leaders, who can drive sound policy,” Garvin said.
“I’m honored to have been chosen to represent our state. I’m looking forward to learning how I can be a better leader for our district and state as well as successfully push more critical policies to improve the lives of Oklahomans and make our state better.”
State directors are WIG’s go-to ambassadors in the states and help keep the organization informed about pressing policy issues and how they can help.
Headquartered in Washington, D.C., WIG is a national nonprofit organization that for over 30 years has provided leadership opportunities, expert forums, and educational resources to address and resolve complex public policy issues for all women state legislators across the country.
