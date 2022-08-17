Gas prices a bit more stable

The national average for a gallon of regular gas fell 10 cents in the past week to $3.95, due primarily to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up.
In Oklahoma, the average price at the pump this week is around $3.50, third lowest among U.S. states.
That’s still 63 cents a gallon higher than a year ago, but down from the mid-June all-time record price of $4.66.
“Falling pump prices may eventually lead to more drivers hitting the road again,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson.
“But that hasn’t happened yet. Instead, many drivers are waiting for prices to fall further before reverting to their typical driving habits. And as schools resume, families typically shift away from vacation mode and longer road trips.”
AAA finds that drivers are making significant changes to cope with high pump prices.
In a recent survey, almost two-thirds of U.S. adults have changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March.
Drivers’ top two changes to offset high gas prices are driving less and combining errands.
According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose from 8.54 million b/d to 9.12 million b/d last week. However, the rate is 307,000 b/d lower than last year. Also, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 5 million bbl to 220.3 million bbl.
Although gasoline demand has risen and supplies have tightened, easing oil prices have helped lower pump prices. If oil prices edge lower, drivers will likely see falling pump prices.
This week’s national average of $3.95 is 62 cents less than a month ago, but 77 cents more than a year ago.
• The nation’s top 10 largest weekly decreases: Maine (−19 cents), Colorado (−18 cents), West Virginia (−16 cents), Arizona (−15 cents), Illinois (−15 cents), New Mexico (−14 cents), Florida (−13 cents), Nebraska (−13 cents), Arkansas (−13 cents) and Kansas (−13 cents).
• The nation’s top 10 least expensive markets: Texas ($3.45), Arkansas ($3.47), Tennessee ($3.50), Oklahoma ($3.50), South Carolina ($3.50), Georgia ($3.51), Mississippi ($3.52), Kansas ($3.53), Missouri ($3.53) and Alabama ($3.54).
