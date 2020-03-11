An OPEC disagreement and coronavirus concerns have led to crude oil prices hitting a four-year low.
At $2.38, the national gas price average has not been this cheap since last February.
Oklahoma was among the top 10 states with the largest price decline, a drop of 7 cents, and motorists here are paying the third least expensive prices in the nation for gas at $2.07 a gallon.
The national gas price average is cheaper on the week (-5 cents), month (-5 cents) and year (-9 cents) – giving the vast majority of motorists savings at the pump.
“For the third week, U.S. gasoline stocks decreased while demand increased,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson.
“Generally, growing demand amid declining stocks causes increases at the pump, but crude oil prices have dipped to four-year lows, signaling spring could be cheaper at the pump.”
When the global markets opened on Sunday evening, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices dipped below $30/bbl for the first time since 2016.
The market plunge is in response to a lack of agreement between Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC countries to cut production.
The trend of pump prices facing downward pressure is likely to continue through the end of the winter driving season if crude remains cheap, especially amid concerns about the coronavirus.
• At the close of last Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, WTI decreased by $4.62 to settle at $41.28.
Crude prices plunged at the end of last week after OPEC and other major crude producers, including Russia, failed to set a new production reduction agreement amid mounting global crude demand concerns caused by COVID-19.
The rapid decline in crude prices has increased market concerns that an oil price war may breakout this week between major crude producers, contributing to further economic troubles worldwide as crude prices continue to drop dramatically.
Moreover, the market continues to worry that the impact of COVID-19 will lead to a reduction in global economic growth and global travel, with crude demand expected to decrease.
Until it appears that the international public health threat from the virus decreases, crude prices are likely to continue facing significant downward pressure.
• The nation’s top 10 least expensive markets are: Texas ($2.06), Mississippi ($2.07), Oklahoma ($2.07), South Carolina ($2.09), Louisiana ($2.10), Missouri ($2.10), Alabama ($2.11), Arkansas ($2.13), Kansas ($2.14) and Tennessee ($2.16).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.