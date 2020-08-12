Oklahomans are paying 2 cents less per gallon of gas this week at an average of $1.86, the fourth lowest in the country, according to AAA Oklahoma.
Slight volatility was enough to drive the national average down a penny from last week to $2.17. This week the average is two cents less than last month and 49 cents cheaper than a year ago.
“As we move into the second week of the August, it is pricing out to be the second cheapest start to the month in more than a decade,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson.
“Gas prices have high potential to push cheaper, especially with many school districts planning for virtual learning. This could drive demand down in the weeks ahead as school starts at-home.”
While Hurricane Isaias did not disrupt gas prices, the 2020 hurricane season is far from over. Last week the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) released the association’s annual August update, which revised the May forecast from 13 to 19 storms to 19-25 through the end of November.
This year’s season could be one of the busiest as it has already produced a record-setting nine named storms.
Major storms and hurricanes that take crude and gasoline infrastructure and refineries offline have the largest impact on gas prices.
One positive factor for this year, U.S. gasoline supply is plentiful sitting at a 17 million bbl year-over-year surplus. If a major storm or hurricane does hit the U.S., it will be a matter of short-term shortages and how quickly gasoline stocks can get to areas of need.
In the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly report, gas demand fell from 8.8 million b/d to 8.6 million b/d while stocks held steady at 247 million bbl.
The nation’s top 10 least expensive markets are Mississippi ($1.81), Texas ($1.84), Louisiana ($1.84), Oklahoma ($1.86), Arkansas ($1.86), Alabama ($1.87), Missouri ($1.87), South Carolina ($1.88), Tennessee ($1.89) and North Carolina ($1.94).
The nation’s top 10 largest weekly changes are Utah (+9 cents), Michigan (+6 cents), Kentucky (-4 cents), Ohio (+3 cents), Florida (-3 cents), Tennessee (-3 cents), West Virginia (-3 cents), Pennsylvania (+2 cents), Texas (-2 cents) and Oklahoma (-2 cents).
