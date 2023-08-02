The children and grandchildren of Doug and Beverly Sloan of Wynnewood are putting out the invitations for folks to come and honor their 60th wedding anniversary.
A celebration is planned from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 at the Wynnewood Senior Citizens Center, 804 Kerr Blvd.
Doug and Beverly were married on Aug. 1, 1963 in Konawa. They settled in Wynnewood, where they raised their family and are lifelong residents.
Beverly served as a real estate agent in Garvin County for over 35 years, while Doug has been actively farming and delivering sand and gravel to residents in Garvin County for most of his adult life.
They have two children – Brian Sloan of Wynnewood and Rhonda Moneypenny of Runaway Bay, Texas.
They also have been blessed with three grandchildren – Lance Jolly and wife Donna, Chelsea Quzma and husband Tony and Morgan Collette and husband John.
They are proud great-grandparents to Kadenze, Kallie, Landon, Cooper and Nathaniel, along with a great-granddaughter due in January.
