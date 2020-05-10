Gearing up for summer vacation? Let's stop and think . . . and plan

Happy Mother's Day to all Moms out there, you are very special indeed. At no time in recent memory have the Mom's of the world earned this day more than this year. What superstars you have been through all of these virus challenges.
We are blessed to have my Mom healthy and active at 97 and simply being able to talk to her, between watching sporting events, (sadly, those are all reruns,) is a gift.
Happy Mother's Day to you, Mare, (her nickname).
One additional note, Moms: Make sure the family spoils you all weekend. Since you have all been sheltering for some time, that celebration will test their creativity, and that in itself will be a memory to savor for years to come.
Now that school has officially ended for the year, and fall looks to be even further away than normal, let's continue exploring new ways of engaging with each other indoors.
By the way, to all graduates out there, well done.
If the weather in your part of world is anything like ours, it does give one pause that all will be well, one day. This has, and continues to be, a most tranquil and pleasant string of spring like days. That is saying something in North Texas.
I only just turned on the sprinkling system, and the AC has only been used once or twice, and even then, late in the day. When I looked ahead a bit, (at the time of this writing), and I probably shouldn't have done that, I was reminded of summer as one day soon we will reach nearly 100 degrees.
So please get out when you can and save the following items for the emergence of the inevitable, those summer doldrums. Drawing on our family memories over the past few weeks, let's turn to the written and spoken word. Right out of the shoot, here are some diversions that will get the juices flowing.
During the Harry Potter book series' release frenzy (from 1997-2007), we would pre-order the newest book and on its official release day, there would be a huge party at the bookstore.
The guys got their copies, enjoyed, if only briefly, the store wide release related activities, and then we would race home where they would disappear in order to conduct a competition to see who, with friends included, would finish the book first. There was no sleeping involved.
What I remember most fondly was that at about 1 or 2 the next afternoon, everyone would emerge and immediately commence in what seemed like hours of endless discussion with their Mother, yes, she too had jumped right into the fray.
Today, it might be fun to buy copies of a favorite book for each of your readers, and duplicate a 'read-a-thon' – with debate to follow.
The following was a school project: One of our sons wrote a play and his classmates performed for fellow students, parents and teachers. Remember, many a great man of the theater began in such a way. (Our author is now an attorney.)
How could we forget the popularity of those "Mickey and Judy" films of the late '30s and early '40s, (starring in some 10 films together were Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland), where the expression similar to, "Hey, kids, let's do a show . . .," was made popular and if uttered today, those performances would have to stay at home. That spirit, however, is still contagious, so give it a try. Curtain up.
Mr. Rogers said: “The thing I remember best about successful people I've met all through the years is their obvious delight in what they're doing, and it seems to have very little to do with worldly success. They just love what they're doing, and they love it in front of others." – Fred Rogers, “The World According to Mister Rogers: Important Things To Remember.”
From my Texas neighborhood to yours, stay safe – don't try to do too much too soon.
(This is The @ home family edition of the Where A r [ts] Thou? series by Tim Smith.)
