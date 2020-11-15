The only way to get rid of the darkness is to add more light. Darkness is the absence of light. Trying to go after it directly is like chasing your shadow. Only light is powerful enough to make the darkness disappear.
“No one, when he has lit a lamp, puts it in a secret place or under a basket, but on a lamp stand, that those who come in may see the light.” (Luke 11:33)
Jesus made it clear that we are the light of the world. We are called to shine. But the light we share is not our own.
From the beginning of creation, God has been the source of light, both spiritually and literally.
“The earth was without form, and void; and darkness was on the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God was hovering over the face of the waters.” (Genesis 1:2)
Imagine a world full of darkness. Then with four small words, light blazes forth. Every living thing in our world relies on light for its existence – plants, animals, and people. The God who brought light to the world also brings it to our lives.
“For it is the God who commanded light to shine out of darkness, who has shone in our hearts to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ.” (2 Corinthians 4:6)
The best part of all is that we don't have to be like the light bulb that said,"I have to find a way to shine!" The light bulb went to a self-help meeting to learn about its inner capacity for light. It read books about how to get brighter. Each morning the light bulb would get up and recite positive affirmations. "I am a light bulb. I believe in myself. I will shine!" But nothing happened.
“Nor do they light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lamp stand, and it gives light to all who are in the house. 16 Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.” (Matthew 5:15–16)
Trying to shine on our own can be exhausting. Instead, we are called to be connected to God and remain in Him. When we do, God's light pours forth through us in powerful, brilliant ways that change the world.
The ways we shine might not make the news, but they make even more of a difference than we can see.
How can you shine your light for the world to see?
“Heavenly Father, I will let my light so shine before men, that they may see my good works and glorify You Father. I ask and depend on Your Holy Spirit to lead and guide me each day to shine bright. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
