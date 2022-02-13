Get wisdom and be wise

Proverbs says a lot about wisdom, and rightfully so, seeing it was written by the wisest man in history, King Solomon.
“Wisdom is the principal thing; Therefore get wisdom. And in all your getting, get understanding.” (Proverbs 4:7)
Solomon writes “get wisdom” instead of “be wise.” This shows that wisdom is something we attain, not something we have naturally.
Being unwise is not part of who we are, no matter how often we make unwise decisions. It is up to us to develop wisdom.
Solomon tells us that wisdom is not knowledge or how smart we are; wisdom uses “good judgment” when making decisions.
“But the wisdom that is from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, willing to yield, full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality and without hypocrisy.” (James 3:17)
Wisdom is being peaceful with others; it is also considerate of other people and willing to be humble to others and submit to correction.
Being wise means being full of mercy and carrying out good for God, being unbiased and sincere in its view.
“Your word is a lamp to my feet And a light to my path.” (Psalm 119:105)
We can go to the Word of God and get wisdom. Just like King David said in Psalms that God’s Word “is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path.” This means that the Bible will guide us and light the path ahead for us. The Bible is the Word of God, so it will always give us wisdom that will not fail us.
“If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask of God, who gives to all liberally and without reproach, and it will be given to him.” (James 1:5)
If we ask God for wisdom, just like Solomon did, God will give us wisdom through the Holy Spirit that is inside us.
“for to one is given the word of wisdom through the Spirit, to another the word of knowledge through the same Spirit,” (1 Corinthians 12:8)
God made Solomon the wisest man on earth, and God can give us wisdom as well, as long as we pray for it and search for it.
Being wise will keep us from making decisions that we will regret later. Ask God for wisdom, and see how you and your life will change.
Will you ask God for wisdom today?
“Heavenly Father, I ask from You wisdom as I know true wisdom comes from You. You said if I lack wisdom, I am to ask of You, and You give liberally and without reproach. The wisdom that comes from You will be my answer, no matter what I am facing. I know in You is peace and all that You have for me with the fruit of Your Spirit. I desire to walk in You, knowing You will give me the wisdom I need daily. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
