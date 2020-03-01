Proverbs is packed full of wisdom, and rightfully so, seeing it was written by the wisest man in history, King Solomon. Today we see the fundamentals of getting and understanding wisdom.
“Get wisdom! Get understanding! Do not forget, nor turn away from the words of my mouth. Do not forsake her, and she will preserve you; Love her, and she will keep you.” (Proverbs 4:5-6)
The first thing that stands out is why Solomon writes to “get wisdom” instead of “be wise.”
This shows that wisdom is something you have to attain and understand, not something you have naturally. Being not wise is not part of who someone is, no matter how often they choose to make a not wise decision. It is up to every one of us to develop wisdom.
“Happy is the man who finds wisdom, And the man who gains understanding; For her proceeds are better than the profits of silver, And her gain than fine gold. She is more precious than rubies, And all the things you may desire cannot compare with her. Length of days is in her right hand, In her left hand riches and honor. Her ways are ways of pleasantness, And all her paths are peace. She is a tree of life to those who take hold of her, And happy are all who retain her.” (Proverbs 3:13-18)
Another distinction that King Solomon shares with us today is that wisdom is not knowledge or how smart each of us is; wisdom is “understanding” or “good judgment,” and it is making good decisions.
“But the wisdom that is from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, willing to yield, full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality and without hypocrisy.” (James 3:17)
Wisdom is something we receive from Heaven, not anything from the world or made by us. Wisdom is pure and peaceful with other people; it is considerate of others; it is willing to be humble, submit to correction from others. Being wise is being full of mercy and carrying out good for God's Kingdom. Wisdom is not biased and is sincere in the way it sees life.
“Your word is a lamp to my feet And a light to my path.” (Psalm 119:105)
Where can we get this amazing wisdom? In the Bible and asking God. David told us in Psalms that God’s Word is a lamp for our feet, a light for our path.
This means that the Word of God will guide us and light the path for us. It will always give us wisdom that will never fail us.
We can also seek wisdom by praying to God for it. If we ask God for wisdom, just like Solomon did, God will gift us with wisdom through the Holy Spirit that is inside you.
“If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask of God, who gives to all liberally and without reproach, and it will be given to him.” (James 1:5)
Solomon was given the one thing he wanted most from God, and he asked for wisdom, and God made him the wisest man on earth. God can give us wisdom as well, as long as we pray for it and seek it.
“for to one is given the word of wisdom through the Spirit, to another the word of knowledge through the same Spirit,” (1 Corinthians 12:8)
Wisdom will protect us by being wise. It will keep us from making decisions we might regret. Remember, wisdom is much more valuable than anything on this earth. Go and ask God for wisdom and see how you and your life will change.
Are you making wise decisions today?
“Heavenly Father, Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path. In Your Word, I know peace, joy, and instruction for my everyday life. Your wisdom is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, willing to yield, full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality and without hypocrisy. As I receive Your wisdom, the fruit of Your Holy Spirit will live in me. Yes, Your wisdom is much more valuable than anything on this earth. I choose to make wise decisions today as I listen and obey Your Word and let Your Holy Spirit live through me. You are wisdom, and to know You live in me is real life. What an honor as I ponder the knowledge You have made available to me. All Praise, Honor, and Glory belong to You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
