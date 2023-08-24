An event is being organized in Pauls Valley to provide folks with a kind of introduction to CASA, while also tapping into the colors of art.
Pauls Valley Arts Council is set to present an art-related gathering in October that also offers more on Court Appointed Special Advocates.
CASA is a national association supporting abused or neglected children with volunteers who work in the court system to advocate for children in foster care.
As for the event, it’s called “A Night With Tim Kinney,” which is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the Pauls Valley Arts and Cultural Center, located at Paul and Walnut streets.
Kinney will provide step-by-step instructions on how to create your own painting and “leave with a masterpiece of your own creation.”
Canvas is included, along with soda and wine.
Tickets for the event are $40 as proceeds go to benefit South Central CASA as it continues to advocate for children in Garvin County.
Pauls Valley’s public library will continue its Let’s Talk About It book lecture series, a program of Oklahoma Humanities, in September.
With a theme of “Writing Worlds,” the next book is “The Storyteller” by Mario Vargas Llosa.
A lecture on the books is Sept. 14 led by Harbour Winn.
The remaining schedule for this series is:
• “Everything That Rises Must Converge” by Flannery O’Connor. The lecture is Oct. 12 led by Joshua Grasso.
• “A Good Scent from a Strange Mountain” by Robert Olin Butler. The lecture is Nov. 9 led by Ken Hada.
• “An American Childhood” by Annie Dillard. The lecture is Dec. 14 led by John Morris.
All of the book lectures are at 6 p.m. on Thursday nights at the library.
• Reading at the library is now available on the Libby – Social and Emotional Learning Collection.
These book bundles have been donated as part of OverDrive’s Everyone Reads program.
It’s a series of no cost, always available titles meant to boost the community’s access to digital books.
OverDrive donated these growing collections of unlimited simultaneous use ebooks and audio books at no cost to the library.
These specially curated titles are perfect for digital book clubs, community reading events, student reading programs and general inventory support.
• The library is currently looking for professionals in the health and wellness field to host or teach a class from one to six weeks in the fall and spring. Contact the library for more.
