Getting back to 'Get Back'

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ Home Edition
Content – Create – Connect
Est. May 2020
I saw where Sir Peter Jackson’s (Oscar winning director of The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King) 2021 documentary…The Beatles: Get Back has been the recipient of numerous Emmy awards and has also been released on DVD, apart from its streaming on Disney+.
Directed and produced by Mr. Jackson . . . “(Get Back) covers the making of the Beatles’ 1970 album Let It Be (which had the working title of Get Back) and draws largely from unused footage and audio material originally captured for the identically titled 1970 documentary of the album by Michael Lindsay-Hogg.
The docuseries has a total runtime of nearly eight hours, consisting of three episodes between two and three hours, each covering roughly weekly periods of 21 days of studio time. . . Jackson characterized the miniseries as “a documentary about a documentary.”
Continuing: “Get Back received critical acclaim for its coverage of the group’s creative process, although detractors criticized the relatively long run-time. Commentators described it as challenging longtime beliefs that the making of the Let It Be album was marked entirely by tensions between the Beatles, instead showing a more upbeat side to its production.” (Wikipedia citation)
I know this is hard to contemplate, but we need to be making plans for the holidays, especially if they include a visit to major tourism destinations where one might want to take in a live theatrical event.
Christmas/New Year's in September? Over the past few years, and during the early fall period, I have provided a few recommendations, most notably geared for patrons of the Broadway scene. But first: Happy to note that some 45 productions* are playing in major New York City theatres.
There are also a large number of offerings Off-Broadway as well. Something for every taste.
(*A quick review shows that number is divided into 27 musicals/operettas and 18 plays. That is a positive balance that is not often seen, with musicals traditionally taking the #’s lead.)
Recommendations: Order tickets in advance – as soon as you know your travel plans, and don’t hesitate to sit alone if it means securing seats to a work that is considered a ‘destination’ production, like a Hamilton, Wicked, or The Lion King. You can always visit during intermission.
Curtain up – and have a great time.
As this was going to press, I learned of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. A truly remarkable lady; an inspirational leader and role model of a life given in service to history, a nation and its citizens.
I had the honor of seeing her and Prince Phillip on an official visit to Los Angeles many years ago and their presence in that location has stayed with me all of this time.
The Queen once said: “We are all visitors to this time, this place. Our purpose here is to observe, to learn, to grow, to love . . . and then we return home.”
To further lift the spirits: I invite you to watch the 9/12/1962 “We Choose To Go To The Moon” speech delivered by President John F. Kennedy delivered 60 years ago at Rice University, Houston, Texas. It will bring a tear or two to your eyes, I assure you. God Bless America.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our towns.
For ETP: JP’s creative partner as well, one note at a time: 1931-1965-2022
For EFA: My Grandfather who guided his local newspaper to prominence in rural Illinois: 1949-1974
WAT? is also published in the Wednesday newsstand edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat: Founded 1904.
