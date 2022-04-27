The creative juices are again set to be all over the place with a return of the now Pauls Valley tradition of a Fifth Friday Art Walk.
Again led by the PV Arts Council, the first local art walk of 2022 is set to get started at – you guessed it – 5:55 p.m. Friday, April 29.
A variety of art and music are expected to fill the downtown area with many of the activities going through 9 p.m. that night.
Among the places to go during the art walk is the PV Arts and Cultural Center located at the corner of Paul and Walnut streets.
Artists penciled in to show their wares are Bryan Bramblett (wildlife drawings), Billy Patton (acrylic paintings), Andrew Javier of Pauls Valley (charcoal/pencil drawings), Leslie Cunningham (turquoise/precious stone jewelry), CJ Larson (stain/fused glass), Tani Landers (acrylics/painted bowls), Diann Hayes (photography), Amanda Upton of Pauls Valley (photography), Tom Smith (watercolors), Terry Southard (demonstrating sculptures), and Trep Hetherington (acrylics and painting in front of the building).
The event is also showcasing the work of PV High School students as their art show was recently held at the arts center.
There will also be wine tasting with a food truck available out in front of the center.
A number of other artists are expected to set up inside downtown businesses.
They include the PV Chamber of Commerce – Rhonda Nolen ('70s look at PV hometown on wood); The Vault – 25 artists with Irmgard Geul hosting and “Your Framer” Jerry and Zinda Coffey, Tag Office – Nichole Yeiser; Revae Brewer’s by Royal Theater – Revae’s Jewelry, Mike Brewer’s Photography; The Depot – Julie Tabler (watercolor); Perfectly Reset has numerous artists with booths of their art; Rockabilly Goat Soap has Gayla Hollis’s art plus Lauren Scott (macrame artist); Valley Blossom – Chance Brown; White Feather – Ruth Anne Reed Colley (acrylics); and Daisy Patch – Penny Parker (acrylics).
The Pauls Valley Depot Museum is also scheduled to be open during the art walk, while Jeff Satterlee will have his neon lights on and there will be musicians around town on various corners.
Those musicians to be at different street corners include Robert Crull and his band, Jessica Beene’s daughter Malory Faith Hinton (guitarist – plays at Ole Red in Tishomingo), and Micah Ayache (old country music).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.