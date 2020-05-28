Getting fixed up with scholarship

Presley Hays recently received the J.W. Baker Memorial Scholarship. Hays is a 2020 graduate of Wynnewood High School and Mid-America Technology Center’s Automotive Service Technician program.
J.W. Baker of Wayne was an adjunct teacher and a great supporter of MATC for many years.
Because of his service and dedication to MATC, money was donated in his honor to be given in the form of the J.W. Baker Memorial Scholarship.
“Presley was great to have in class,” said MATC Automotive Service teacher Keith Barnett.
“She came in everyday willing and ready to work.”
Hays plans to further her education by pursuing an associate’s degree in automotive technology at Oklahoma City Community College this coming fall.
