Getting limber with yoga classes

Free yoga classes have made a return to the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
Classes come on Wednesday evenings through April 28. Classes include vinyasa at 6 p.m. and yin at 7:15 p.m.
Reservations are required, so call the public library at 405-238-5188. Masks are also required as social distancing will be observed.
Meditation yoga classes at the library are scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoons throughout March. The exact dates are March 7, March 14, March 21 and March 28.
Classes are limited to seven people, so those interested are encouraged to call the library and reserve a spot.
Fundamental yoga classes will have a couple of different meeting times this spring.
One class is 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays from March 22 to April 26.
Another class is 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays from March 26 to April 30.
Reservations also required with each of these free classes.
The library is also scheduled to host a home food preservation class conducted by an OSU Extension educator from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 25.
