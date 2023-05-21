Getting out, dramatically speaking

By Tim Smith
It is that time of the year.
One of my first professional acting jobs was in a leading role for successive summers, 1977 and 1978, at the historically significant outdoor drama, The Trail of Tears @ TSA-LA-GI, in Tahlequah, Okla.
Playing to a nightly audience of some 1,800 patrons, those memories of summer theater continue to sustain me as our nights are now growing longer, school is winding down, and families are making final plans for long-awaited vacations.
I had the great pleasure of working over seven summers, (1967-1978), at three additional summer entertainment venues, and it is where I learned my craft, and that creatively propelled me into my eventual career – with theater an ever-present, and trusted companion.
1]. 1967-A summer ‘school’? If it was, it was just great fun. My first “Summer theater gig-1967”: Vocal music students, many of us newly graduated from our high school, (Naperville Community High School, NCHS, Naperville, IL) gathered to put on a complete musical in the school’s choral (practice) room.
Our director had a mission throughout his (subsequent) 20-year tenure at NCHS; to provide his students with as wide a variety of unique vocal music experiences as possible.
From the classic 16 voice Madrigal choir, to the barbershop quartet, from the traditional musical theatre to light opera, from variety shows to choral music concerts, we earned impressive resumes under his tutelage. He was accompanied, literally and figuratively, by his wife, a classically trained pianist, and a highly regarded and visionary leader in piano pedagogy.
Back to stage center: The extremely intimate classroom surroundings, now complete with sets and stage property’s, let alone the ever-present concert piano, were a great learning ground for honing our character development and concentration skills.
2]. New “fields of dreams”: During summers 1970, 1971 and 1972 I was a member of the summer theater company at the (former) Mule Barn Theatre, located on the campus of the (former) Tarkio College, in Tarkio, (and yes, it’s still there) - Missouri.
I had leading and supporting roles in a wide variety of works, even had the chance to direct the summer performers in a special evening of music.
What stands out, and always will, is that from this relatively small entertainment operation, in the heart of Missouri’s, (just south of its border with Iowa), and their combined and historically rich farming communities, patrons consistently supported our summer theater program coming from as far away as Omaha, Nebraska and St. Joseph, Missouri.
One community even invited us to march in their 4th of July parade. Note: The musical we were performing had costumes made of some form of burlap, [yep], burlap. That discomfort is still memorable, but “the parade must go on!” – and we marched ahead, smiling, always smiling.
On a cooler note: We once took some musical numbers to Omaha’s famous (local) station, WOW-TV, [now WOWT], Johnny Carson’s first television “residence,” as the audience base from that area was apparently growing substantially.
3]. 1976: Razorback country: The United States Bi-Centennial Celebration summer: A few seasons would pass before I was once again able to enjoy summer stage work, this time it was while I was completing my graduate studies in theater at The University of Arkansas, and now as a member of their (former) Boars Head Players summer theater company.
I would “trod the boards” in a musical, a comedy and a drama, completing a year full of classroom study, performing, and directing.
Note: During the regular season of productions, the university staged the musical 1776 and I had the honor of playing John Adams.
Given the school’s rich theater history and traditions, summer audiences were comprised of patrons from all over Northwest Arkansas traveling to the Fayetteville campus.
Those, and similar institutions, rich in history, are still out there, ready to be discovered and supported once again.
See you on opening night. And speaking of that –
PS: In last week’s column, a long-time reader pointed out that I had forgotten to mention the location of The Addams Family musical production: Springfield High School. Springfield, Illinois.
PSS: Spanning three decades, the “vocal stylings” of Mr. Tony Bennett. Stay tuned.
“The theatre is the only institution in the world which has been dying for four thousand years and has never succumbed. It requires tough and devoted people to keep it alive.” John Steinbeck.
