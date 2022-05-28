Getting ready for travel abroad

By Congressman Tom Cole
With summer just around the corner and many Oklahomans planning to go on vacations, now is a good time for review of the process for obtaining or renewing passports.
If you plan to travel abroad in the coming weeks and months, please use the information below pertinent to this process.
First, it is important to apply for your passport as soon as possible in case delays arise. Know that it routinely takes eight to 11 weeks to receive your passport.
However, for an extra fee of $60, you can have the process expedited which can take five to seven weeks. Processing times begin the day your application is received at a passport agency or center, not the day you mail your application or apply.
Check your status often by tracking your application at passportstatus.state.gov and once this site updates that your passport has been mailed, keep an eye on your mailbox.
When planning for your trip, be aware that some countries require your passport to be valid more than six months beyond your scheduled trip so check your passport’s expiration date to verify the validity. Visit and check travel.state.gov/destination for info on the country you plan to.
An adult passport is valid for 10 years while passports for minors are valid for five years.
If you need to renew your passport, check travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/have-passport/renew.html to see if you are eligible to renew by mail visit.
Next, no one is too young to need a passport. All children under 16 must apply for a passport in person with two parents or guardians using Form DS-11, which you can find here: travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/need-passport/under-16.html. While most applicants ages 16 and 17 must apply in person using Form DS-11, some may be eligible to renew their passport by mail using Form DS-82. Check eligibility at travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/have-passport/renew.html.
It is critical to be aware of fraudulent websites and bad actors trying to steal your information.
Only travel.state.gov sites are safe to use to when searching for information and know you are not able to apply for a passport online, only in person or by mail.
Instructions for applying in person can be found at travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/need-passport/apply-in-person.html. And if you believe your passport to be lost or stolen, report it immediately at travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/have-passport/lost-stolen.html.
Finally, as you begin planning your trip and with coronavirus restrictions still in place in other countries around the world, it is important to know what is required for entry to the country you are traveling to. Visit travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/COVID-19-Country-Specific-Information.html to find specific information related to COVID-19 in other countries.
You can also find what is required upon return to the U.S. at travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/covid-19-travel-information.html.
If you are experiencing a passport issue and would like to request assistance, my office is here to help residents of the Fourth District of Oklahoma. You can also receive additional passport and travel resources and download a privacy release form at cole.house.gov/services/passport-assistance.
If you have any questions, please call my Norman office at (405) 329-6500. Safe travels!
