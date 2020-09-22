Getting started with pecan orchards

Noble Research Institute in Ardmore will host an online learning event, Establishing a Pecan Orchard, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.
Establishing a new pecan orchard involves a wide number of variables. Knowing the right steps to take will greatly increase a grower’s success.
• Selecting the right soil type.
• Knowing the irrigation requirements.
• Selecting the right varieties for proper pollination.
• Designing the orchard layout to accommodate operational equipment and future tree removal.
“All growers should set goals before starting or expanding their orchard,” said Charlie Graham, Ph.D., senior pecan specialist.
“We encourage beginning growers to start small so they can learn as they go. It takes time to develop an orchard, but we are here to help.”
By the end of the seminar, attendees will know how to make decisions that will increase their chances of establishing a successful pecan orchard.
There is no registration fee, but preregistration is required to receive meeting login details prior to the event. For more information and to register, visit www.noble.org/events online.
