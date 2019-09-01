A series of dog obedience classes begins Sept. 9 at Pauls Valley's dog park in Wacker Park.
Sessions at 6 p.m. each Monday for six weeks last up to 30 minutes long.
The cost is $50 as children must be at least 9 years old, while dogs must be at least 4 months old.
A copy of current vaccines is required. There is no charge for kids in 4-H.
Bring a 4- to 6-foot leather or nylon leash and a choke chain that properly fits the dog.
Sign up at the PV Animal Shelter or Williamsburg Small Animal Hospital.
• The next sign up for a monthly spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats is at 10 a.m. Sept. 3 at the PV Animal Shelter. Call 405-238-1303 for more.
• A P.A.W.S. food pantry for dogs and cats is available at PV's animal shelter from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month.
The next one is Sept. 10. For information on receiving help or making donations to the effort, call the shelter.
• The PV Opry show comes at 6:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at the PV High School auditorium. The next one is Sept. 7.
• The Toy and Action Figure Museum in PV will feature free admission every second Sunday of the month, typically 1 to 5 p.m., as a way of thanking the community for its support. The next one is Sept. 8.
•••
An AA meeting in Pauls Valley is now at 7:30 p.m. Thursday nights for closed Big Book at First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash. The same church also hosts a closed session at 10 a.m. Saturday mornings. For more information call Sharon at 405-238-3507.
• A Narcotics Anonymous group in Wynnewood called “A Simple Way” meets at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 108 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Freddie at 580-467-4309 for more.
