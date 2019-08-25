The Garvin County Retired Educators and Support Personnel will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the PV Chamber of Commerce.
On that same day Beginning Again, widows gathering for lunch, will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Tio's Restaurant in PV.
Any and all widows are welcome to join the group for lunch
• Darrell Riley of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is scheduled to be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at the PV Public Library. Sessions are meant to help veterans with claims and services. The next one is Aug. 27.
The board of the Purdy Cemetery Association will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Erin Springs Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
The meeting is to discuss a salt water disposal well to be built next door to the Purdy Cemetery. Members of the association are invited and encouraged to attend.
• The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Sept. 3. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
New Hope Lighthouse in Stratford is planning to host a women’s conference and revival early next month.
The conference is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
Registration is free and there will be a complimentary luncheon.
The church, located at 700 W. Smith Street, will also host a revival with Brenda Copeland sharing The Word at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 and 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9.
Call 580-759-5160 for more information.
• The First Baptist Church in PV offers a weekly food pantry for emergency assistance to PV residents in need. New times are from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
