Gift of the Holy Spirit

God gives us a personal Helper who will never leave us stranded and confused. This Helper is God’s gift to us, the Holy Spirit.
“So God, who knows the heart, acknowledged them by giving them the Holy Spirit, just as He did to us.” (Acts 15:8)
The Holy Spirit is a gift and enables our spiritual gifts as every Believer has been given a gift to help build the kingdom of God.
“However, when He, the Spirit of truth, has come, He will guide you into all truth; for He will not speak on His own authority, but whatever He hears He will speak; and He will tell you things to come.” (John 16:13)
Some gifts of the Spirit are prophecy, teaching, encouragement, giving, leadership, and mercy. What pleases God is not our performance or impressiveness using our gifts but our reliance on God’s help.
“But the Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in My name, He will teach you all things, and bring to your remembrance all things that I said to you.” (John 14:26)
Life will not always be smooth, but we will have the Holy Spirit working on our behalf.
The Holy Spirit gives all we need to know and follow Jesus.
“And when He has come, He will convict the world of sin, and of righteousness, and of judgment:” (John 16:8)
Once we have a personal relationship with Jesus, the Holy Spirit starts a desire to know Jesus and become like Him.
The Holy Spirit speaks to us about who Jesus is and what He has taught us in the Bible.
“Likewise the Spirit also helps in our weaknesses. For we do not know what we should pray for as we ought, but the Spirit Himself makes intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered.” (Romans 8:26)
The Holy Spirit convicts us of sin and guides us to the truth.
As our relationship grows and we learn who we are in Jesus, the Holy Spirit empowers us to live a life that reflects Jesus no matter our difficulties.
Even if you do not feel the Holy Spirit’s presence or understand what you are going through right now, know that God will help you in your time of need.
All you have to do is ask, listen and allow God to move in your life.
Will you ask God for help today?
“Heavenly Father, what a blessed life, having Your Holy Spirit dwelling in us, Your children. You will bring all things to our remembrance and show us things to come. I am thankful for the help of Your Holy Spirit to teach me what I need to know each day. To know You live within me, how can I ever not want to seek You more? Thank You for the life of the Holy Spirit now living in me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.