'Girls' audition set in Ardmore

Auditions for “The Drowning Girls,” the final show of Ardmore Little Theatre’s 2021-22 season will be held Monday and Tuesday, March 21-22 at the Goddard Center.
The powerful stage drama reveals crimes committed by George Joseph Smith, a misogynist and serial murderer in England in the early 1900s. The script was written by Beth Graham, Daniela Vlaskalic and Charlie Tomlinson – three Canadians connected to the University of Alberta.
Reflecting on the misconceptions of love, married life and the not-so-happily ever after, the play is both a breathtaking drama and a social critique, full of rich images, myriad characters and lyrical language.
The grim story, as told by three women portraying Smith's victims and others involved in their deaths, does offer moments of humor.
There are roles for three women of any ethnicity to play multiple characters between the ages of 25 and 45.
To be cast in the show, the actors must be willing to perform being wet from head to toot (fully clothed), while onstage.
Rehearsals will be five evenings per week, with performance set for April 28-May 1.
Experienced actor and director Joh Mann will direct the play. She most recently led ALT's productions of “Almost, Maine,” “A Piece of My Heart” and “The Dixie Swim Club.”
Scripts are available at the Ardmore Little Theatre office in Goddard Center. For more information, contact ALT online or by phone at 580-223-6387.
•••
An artists' reunion will help celebrate the upcoming fifth anniversary of the The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place in downtown Pauls Valley.
A reception to honor the work of 28 artists, who are also past exhibitors, is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 25.
Afterwards the work will be on display in an exhibit at the local gallery through early summer.
