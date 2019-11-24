Did you wake up with a smile on your face? Or did you hit the snooze button an extra time so you could have a few more minutes of sleep before you face your day?
When we realize how many blessings God has given us, we have more reasons to be thankful than reasons to stay in bed.
“This is the day the LORD has made; We will rejoice and be glad in it.” (Psalm 118:24)
Thanking God every morning for what He gives to you in your life is an act of worship to the Lord that requires discipline on your part.
Some things are not easy to give thanks for, but as you count your blessings, you realize how many blessings you have in your life to count.
“giving thanks always for all things to God the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ,” (Ephesians 5:20)
The word “thanks” tells us, “to be grateful, to feel thankful.” As we express our gratitude, we will feel thankful. Some things are difficult to see anything good in them. To express “thanks” for something that we do not like makes us feel like “complaining” instead of “giving thanks,” and that goes against everything the world around us says to do.
“For no one ever hated his own flesh, but nourishes and cherishes it, just as the Lord does the church.” (Ephesians 5:29)
The next time you feel like “complaining” instead of “giving thanks,” remember the words and actions of Job after he found out he had lost everything.
“Then Job arose, tore his robe, and shaved his head; and he fell to the ground and worshiped. And he said: “Naked I came from my mother’s womb, And naked shall I return there. The LORD gave, and the LORD has taken away; Blessed be the name of the LORD.” (Job 1:20-21)
How could Job worship the Lord when he had just suffered such a great loss? Because Job trusted that God was still in control of his life, even when his life seemed out of control.
And the most important point was that Job knew God loved him!
“And in that day you will ask Me nothing. Most assuredly, I say to you, whatever you ask the Father in My name He will give you.” (John 16:23)
Being thankful is a choice. We can’t complain and be thankful at the same time. It is that simple. We all have a choice to make today.
Will you choose to be thankful today?
“Heavenly Father, with a heart of thanksgiving, I come before You. I thank You for life, the very breath I breathe. Without You, there is no life. In my heart of thanksgiving, I give You praise and honor for all the things You have given me. I will let You live in my life as I choose to honor You with my heart, life, and especially my words. My heart, following You, will not choose to complain, gossip, and criticize, but I choose to show and tell Your Love to all. Live through me today and in the days to come. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
