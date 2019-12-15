Have you noticed that children get excited for Christmas? Often we share that excitement through experiencing their hope, but the chores we go through to provide that experience for them are often the very things that will rob us from that excitement for ourselves. Plan the dinner, trim the tree, max out the credit cards, wrap, ship, take a trip, etc..
Does Christmas thrill you? It should! Jesus coming into this world offers hope, and hope provides a thrill, but how do we locate that experience amid the distraction and stress of December?
Well, that is the great thing about hope. Just as total darkness can not stop the light of a tiny flame, so does even the smallest increment of hope provide joy and purpose.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
This is why Christmas is so important. If Jesus did not come into this world, and then if Jesus did not die and come back to life, we would be in a world without hope. Nothing we do would matter.
Do not put off the most important choice you will ever make.
“And this is the testimony: that God has given us eternal life, and this life is in His Son. He who has the Son has life; he who does not have the Son of God does not have life.” (1 John 5:11)
This is about as clear as you can get. If you have Jesus, you have life. If you do not have Jesus, you do not have life. You have a choice.
You will not go to Heaven because of someone else’s faith. You will never go to Hell because of someone else’s choice, either.
It is your choice! You will decide where you will spend eternity.
If you are ready to commit or recommit your life to Jesus, then pray this prayer with us right now:
Heavenly Father, for too long, I have kept You out of my life. I know that I am a sinner and that I cannot save myself. I will no longer close the door when I hear You knocking. By faith, I gratefully receive your gift of salvation. I am ready to trust Jesus as my Lord and Savior. Thank you for sending Your Son Jesus to earth and giving us Christmas to celebrate His birth. I believe that Jesus died on the cross for my sins and rose from the dead. Thank you for forgiving my sins and giving me the gift of eternal life. I believe your words are true and I ask Jesus to come into my heart and be my Savior. In Jesus’ Name. Amen.
If you just prayed with us then it is that easy, You made the choice to spend eternity in Heaven, and we want to hear from you. Please reply and let us rejoice and we will be praying for you.
Who in your life needs to read the message in this devotional? How can you develop your relationship to a point where you can share this message with them?
This Christmas give the greatest gift you can give: The Gift of Salvation!
Who will you give the “Gift of Salvation” this Christmas?
"Heavenly Father, The joy of Christmas can only be realized by the true joy that comes from You. You have given me eternal life through Your Son, Jesus, who is my Lord and Savior. The gift of eternal life is far greater than anything I have ever known. To know my sins are washed away, and the joy and peace that I now have within me are forever. I will give the greatest gift of all to those You lead me to this Christmas season. I will not hesitate to show Your Love and forgiveness to others. What a beautiful, peaceful Christmas as we celebrate Jesus. Thank You, Father, for this gift of Jesus to the world. In Jesus’ name, Amen."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.