Giving space - to space

By Tim Smith
I was glued, twice last week, to my computer screen as Launch America – Space X finally broke the bonds of earth and made its way to the International Space Station with two astronauts aboard.
I say I was glued twice – sadly, the excitement leading up to and then embracing the original launch date was not enough to overcome the weather odds and take-off was scrubbed. Fast forward a few days: One of the most memorable images, and there were hundreds contained in the spectacular launch video alone, was seeing President Trump and Vice President Pence standing on the top of a NASA building watching the ascending rocket.
I wrote to a colleague, who had worked on the original space program, that the timing of this mission, just like those in the '60s, came at the right time in our nation’s historical march to the next century.
On so many levels, not just science and discovery, this was a moment when the entire nation could see a future, clouded on this day by a virus fog of uncertainty. Having savored every minute of our race to space since childhood, the private partnership commitment with NASA devoted to the business of space will once again bring us back to a collective–a national purpose, one filled with hope, not despair. I may even be safe in saying that recent civil unrest has not, and will not diminish the achievement.
I was part of the vast crowd lining the streets of Chicago welcoming the first man to walk on the moon on that sunny August 1969 day, we drove to Edwards Air Force Base in California to watch a shuttle land one 4th of July holiday, I was in Tampa, Florida and watched a shuttle take-off from the cape, and I was up close to President George Bush 41’ in Houston at a major golf event, and in his foursome were some of the original American astronauts.
I am not certain as to which was more exciting for me and our young son that day, introducing him to the game that I had grown up with, seeing American heroes or a sitting president.
I do remember telling him over and over to, “Watch the man in the blue hat, watch the man in the blue hat” – the president was wearing just that.
When our children experience their space moments, they too will be forever changed for the better, and that is worth everything. Just think what they will give to our grandchildren.
It was popular in my youth, and is once again, on our lips, “If we can send persons to explore the vastness of space, we can most certainly take those talents and conquer anything on Earth.”
I still believe in that.
Down to earth – from space: I have been watching episodes of The Mandalorian – the new Disney offering, and find it to be subtle in its impact. You may want to watch before permitting younger children to experience it as it can be violent, but I must warn you, Baby Yoda quickly captures your heart.
His force will be with you, long after you turn off the set.
I am so appreciative to the leaders of the Chino Community Theatre, Chino, California for inviting my participation in their monthly “ZooMeeting” where current online programming is discussed and general business is conducted. One of the many highlights for me is that a number of folks on the call are, like me, those who once were active with the theatre, and now live out of state.
The impact of once creating something as a team is never diminished by distance, only enhanced through current work.
Absence does make the heart grow fonder.
I hope to share some of their innovative programs with you during the summer.
Stay the course – even as the parameters are opened. Be safe.
t A s
(This is the @ home weekend edition of the Where A r [s] Thou? series by Tim Smith)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.