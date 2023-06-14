Giving thanks for all things

We usually bow our heads before a meal and thank God for the food placed before us. But millions of people never take the time to give thanks to God for the food He provided.
“Therefore by Him let us continually offer the sacrifice of praise to God, that is, the fruit of our lips, giving thanks to His name.” Hebrews 13:15
Few homes pause and have a moment of thanksgiving before the start of a meal or at any other time of the day.
For Believers, Giving thanks is the recognition of a debt that cannot be paid back. We thank God for sending Jesus to sacrifice His life for our sins.
When giving thanks is filled with true meaning and is not just the formality of giving thanks, it shows our dependence on God.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16
Jesus paid a debt for us with the ultimate sacrifice for our sins.
He gave His life, and we are to live out our lives with praise to God, and one way is by showing gratitude every day.
“The Lord is near to those who have a broken heart, And saves such as have a contrite spirit.” Psalm 34:18
We can turn that negative into a positive by choosing to have an attitude of gratitude with praise to God through Jesus.
If you have not been doing so, start today by living a life of daily offerings of praise to God and by sharing the Gospel and helping others.
“I will bless the Lord at all times; His praise shall continually be in my mouth.” Psalm 34:1
God loves our thanks and praises, and He loves it when our lips and mouths are used to confess, glorify, and magnify His Name.
Take a moment right now and tell the Lord thank you with a heart of gratitude for what He has done for you in your life.
He has proven His love to you through the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross.
Does praise continually come out of your mouth? Or are you constantly complaining or grumbling? Take a moment and praise God right now!
“Heavenly Father, I will bless the Lord at all times. I am grateful for all You have provided for me, and You continue to provide each day. You are a faithful Father, and You have given Your promises for me to live by. I will walk in obedience to Your Word and walk in love as You have commanded. I will glorify and magnify Your name, which is far above all names. Thank You, Father. In Jesus name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.