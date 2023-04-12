When we understand the impact the work that Jesus did on the cross has on our lives, we find that God has given us everything we need.
“As His divine power has given to us all things that pertain to life and godliness, through the knowledge of Him who called us by glory and virtue.” 2 Peter 1:3
If we rely on our strength, we will always fall short and struggle with the same things, but If we rely on the divine power of God and claim His promises, we will see we are given everything we need to live the life God wants for us.
When we take God up on those promises, we experience the full, abundant life Jesus describes.
“The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.” John 10:10
Jesus gives us all of Himself and then some. It is what He does because of who He is.
The enemy tries to convince us we do not have enough. By focusing on what we do not have, He hopes to keep us from the life God wants.
When we have a relationship with Jesus, we already have what we need to enjoy the abundant life God promised. All we have to do is take a step.
As you read this devotion, reflect on the Word of God today. You will see the faithfulness of Jesus and the effect of goodness, knowledge, self-control, perseverance, godliness, and love being added to your faith as you grow daily.
Start growing your faith today by making your life revolve around getting to know Jesus through the Word of God.
What is one area of your life where you feel like you do not have enough?
“Heavenly Father, I am so thankful for Jesus and what a price was paid for my salvation. I want to walk in the fullness of what You have provided for me. What an honor to be Your child, and what an awesome price that was paid for my relationship in You. I must not take any of this lightly, but I must walk in who I am according to Your Word. I will study Your Word daily to know what You have provided for me. I have so much, and I so thank You, Father. In Jesus name, Amen.”
