Go to the rock

When we feel under attack, waiting with God is the safest place to be.
By choosing to wait with God instead of going at it by ourselves, we experience all of God's power and His presence in our lives.
"He only is my rock and my salvation; He is my defense; I shall not be moved." (Psalm 62:60)
Life comes with ups and downs, and one of the hardest places to be is between a rock and a hard place.
To understand today's Bible verse, we need to know where David came from when he wrote Psalm 62.
David was attacked from all sides, and as tempting as it was to take matters into his own hands, David chose to wait on God.
“Truly my soul silently waits for God; From Him comes my salvation. He only is my rock and my salvation; He is my defense; I shall not be greatly moved.” (Psalm 62:1-2)
Maybe you have believed God for an answer to prayer. When the answer does not happen as fast as you think it should, you also start to feel attacked from all sides.
Few occasions in our lives draw our hearts closer to God than when we wait with Him.
We pay more attention to God's voice when we are desperate to hear from Him. Our eyes are faster to recognize God's power and provision when we have been looking for Him to move in our circumstances.
When we open our hearts to God and wait for Him to make a way, we see God work in our lives and learn to trust Him more.
We have put our trust in many different places, our money, reasoning, and abilities, but there is no safer place than to put our trust in God.
Are you waiting on God for an answer to prayer? How can you build your faith while waiting with God today?
“Heavenly Father, I choose to walk uprightly and with a confident trust in You. You alone are my creator, my very breath, my deliverer, and my safe place in all that goes on in life. I am so thankful I know You as Father, as You have promised me that You will supply my every need. As I wait, trusting in You with my life, I will know joy and peace in believing. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
