Life brings moments that are difficult to watch, like war, suffering, displacement, and death; those images are hard to watch, and we often block them out and try not to focus on them.
"But may the God of all grace, who called us to His eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after you have suffered a while, perfect, establish, strengthen, and settle you." (1 Peter 5:10)
We can have peace that God is up to something good, even if we cannot see it right now.
We need to hold on to hope in the middle of difficult times; we need to grab ahold of this truth.
“And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” (Romans 8:28)
The Bible is not saying that every event in the world will be good. We know that every event is not always good, but it does say that when we put our lives together with Him, things of the world will work together for good.
God does not say that everything works together like we want it to or that every story will have a happy ending.
Instead, today's Bible verse reminds us that we can have absolute confidence that God has the whole world in His hands and that God has a plan. That is where we can place our hope.
Hope is not the same as optimism.
It is not the belief that something bad will turn out well. It is the absolute confidence in God’s leading and by faith that every part of life ultimately makes sense, regardless of how it turns out this side of eternity.
From our vantage point, the world looks like a mess right now. But God's view from heaven is not the same as ours.
We cannot even imagine God's good in store for our future.
We can trust God with our present circumstances and future because God always works for our good.
Look at Jesus' death on the cross as an example of God working out good in a bad situation.
We can have peace that whatever is going on in the world today, God is in control.
What is controlling your thoughts? Fear or God's Word?
“Heavenly Father, I am so thankful my trust and confidence are in You. This world is offering so much unrest, but I know You offer peace in the midst of any storm. I must hide Your Word in my heart and meditate on Your promises to me. Only then will I have true peace and rest. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
