God gives power to the weak

God may not immediately change our challenging circumstances, but God does give us the power to face whatever is in front of us at the moment.
“He gives power to the weak, And to those who have no might He increases strength.” (Isaiah 40:29)
God gives a fresh supply of spiritual, supernatural, strength, and faith to those who depend on God.
When we try to get through challenges on our own, we often fall short and become tired, unable to handle the situation.
God promises us strength and power beyond what we can do on our own as we continue to depend on Him.
Prayer can eradicate anxiety and bring peace of mind.
“Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:6-7)
Practice putting our minds to finding comfort, joy, and peace in Jesus. We can learn more about doing this.
When we are exhausted, and when it feels like we will never get it right, God tells us to come to Him. Our strength is limited, but God’s power is limitless.
When we are operating in our strength, we will always burn out. God promises that when we get stressed out and feel overwhelmed, we need to trust Him and move at His speed, and we will never grow weak.
Are you tired today? Are you struggling? Where do you need God to renew your strength?
“Heavenly Father, I put my total trust and confidence in You. If stress starts to overwhelm me I will have Your Word to put in my mind and heart instead of allowing stress to consume me. You have given life abundantly, and You offer peace in You. I cast down any and all imaginations that try to exalt itself above Your Word.
“In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.