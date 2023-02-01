God gives us life

Believers have an advantage over non-believers who have not accepted Jesus in their hearts.
When a person invites Jesus into their life, the Holy Spirit takes up residence inside that person.
"But if the Spirit of Him who raised Jesus from the dead dwells in you, He who raised Christ from the dead will also give life to your mortal bodies through His Spirit who dwells in you." Romans 8:11
The Holy Spirit empowers us to live in a way we cannot live without the power of the Holy Spirit.
Imagine that God, in the form of the Holy Spirit, lives inside us. We have this tremendous power that is not available to a non-believer.
Here is the question, "Do you believe this and allow His power to live and lead your life?"
We must remind ourselves that this power can lead and guide us when we ask Him.
When we do this, we live out of this power, not in our strength, but in God's strength and power.
Invite the Holy Spirit to help you, and then believe He will do what you have been unable to do in your strength.
If you are reading this and have not yet accepted Jesus into your life, or you have strayed away, and you want to recommit your life again, we invite you to take some time to pray.
Are you struggling with making a change in your life?
“Heavenly Father, when I stop to really realize the Love that You have for us, I do stand in awe. To think You loved me so much to give Your only son to die in my place. Then You have given Your Holy Spirit to live within us. We have available all the victory to be an overcomer in this life as we stay submitted to Your will. I desire Your Holy Spirit to lead me each day as I stay focused and submit to Your will. What a life of joy and Victory In Him. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.