God gives us survival gear

The moment a person receives Jesus into their heart, they enter a battle with a determined adversary who wants to destroy their testimony.
Still, God has supplied a mighty weapon to those who serve Him: God's supernatural power flowing through our lives.
"Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil." (Ephesians 6:10-11)
God's supernatural strength is more powerful than anything the devil can throw our way with all his demonic forces. Temptations and trials expose our weaknesses when most of us prefer to be strong, which is one reason human nature rebels against hardships and tries to avoid them altogether.
Until our life is over or Jesus returns, we are locked in a battle with the devil, but we have nothing to fear.
When we are dependent upon God for His strength, we are filled with supernatural energy and endurance by the Holy Spirit.
When the enemy is near, a soldier does not pick up their shield and leave their helmet on the shelf! The soldier takes up their entire suit when they go to battle. So must we, as Believers, put on the whole armor of God that has been made available to us.
It is easy to intellectually hold that God's power is greater than our temptation and struggle, but living out that truth realistically is another thing.
“Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour.” (1 Peter 5:8)
God wants us to be prepared. Yes, there are dangers and challenges out there, and that is why you need to put action to your faith. As you start your day, you must put on the whole armor of God.
“For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.” (Ephesians 6:12)
God loves us and gives us all the necessary directions and equipment for survival. Read through (Ephesians 6:10-18), and you will see we have everything needed.
“Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places. Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. Stand therefore, having girded your waist with truth, having put on the breastplate of righteousness, and having shod your feet with the preparation of the gospel of peace; above all, taking the shield of faith with which you will be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked one. And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God; praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, being watchful to this end with all perseverance and supplication for all the saints —” (Ephesians 6:10-18)
Be Strong. We need to be "strong in the Lord." Do not forget that we have God to lean on for our survival.
“Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might.” (Ephesians 6:10)
Truth. We need to have our "loins girt about with truth." When we protect our loins, we are protecting our most sensitive areas, and we can only do this with the truth.
Righteousness. Wear the "breastplate of righteousness." We can only do this by ensuring we have a daily relationship with God by keeping our lives holy.
“Stand therefore, having girded your waist with truth, having put on the breastplate of righteousness”, (Ephesians 6:14)
Gospel of Peace. Have your "feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace." How can we survive if we do not have our feet planted firmly and surefooted for stability?
“and having shod your feet with the preparation of the gospel of peace;” (Ephesians 6:15)
Shield of Faith. "take the shield of faith." The shield in our armor is something that we hold up to ward off the devil's attacks. It is necessary to answer all of the adversity we come in contact with in this life.
“above all, taking the shield of faith with which you will be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked one.” (Ephesians 6:16)
Helmet of Salvation. "take the helmet of salvation." If we do not wear our helmets, we do not have anything to protect our heads. Remembering our salvation can help us ward off bad and negative thoughts that can target us and bring us down.
Sword of the Spirit. "take the sword of the spirit." Our sword is the Word of God. This is a weapon that we need to get skillful at using, and it is the weapon that Jesus used when the devil came to tempt Him. We have to have it in our hearts to use it for our survival.
“And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God;” (Ephesians 6:17)
Praying Always. "praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit." Not only are we told what armor to wear, but also we are told what our stance should be. Part of our survival depends on our praying with sensitivity to the Spirit, which can only come about by living holy lives.
Watching. "Watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints." We cannot survive alone, and our survival is entangled with other Believers. We should look out for other Believers, work and fellowship together, and keep them in our prayers.
“praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, being watchful to this end with all perseverance and supplication for all the saints—” (Ephesians 6:18)
God has provided us all the defense we need to go against the devil's schemes and the temptation to sin. He has given us strength in our weakness, faith in our fear, and hope in our despair, enabling us to live as warriors for God.
Did you put your full armor of God on today?
“Heavenly Father, I am thankful You have given Your Word to me concerning the Armor of You. In obedience to Your Word, I will take these Words and meditate on them, so they become part of my obedience to You. Knowing You know what is best, I must obey to walk in the freedom and good life You have for me. Your Holy Spirit within me will lead me in this truth. Thank You, Father God. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.