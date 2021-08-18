God gives us what we need, not what we deserve. There is no end to east and west. God takes our sins and wipes them out.
“He has not dealt with us according to our sins, Nor punished us according to our iniquities.” (Psalm 103:10)
When King David committed adultery and then covered it up by having Bathsheba’s husband murdered, did King David deserve to be forgiven? No. Did King David deserve mercy? No. But King David knew that God is a good God, and so he asked for mercy:
“Have mercy upon me, O God, According to Your lovingkindness; According to the multitude of Your tender mercies, Blot out my transgressions. Wash me thoroughly from my iniquity, And cleanse me from my sin.” (Psalm 51:1-2)
When we sin, we can pray that same prayer. And we can pray it confidently because it is based on who God is, not who we are or what we have done.
God forgives us, not because we are good but because God is good. We do not have to try to be good enough. We will never be good enough. That is what is so unique about God’s grace.
When we ask for God’s forgiveness, God forgives us immediately and completely. Whatever we have done, God accepts us when we sin. God receives us with open, loving arms.
This is amazing because it is the exact opposite of what people do.
When we sin against someone, do they want to forgive us back? No. They want to be distant and push us away. They do not want to be close to us because we have hurt them.
God is love and full of goodness, and God loves us because love is God’s nature. God’s goodness and His love are the reason we receive what we need, not what we deserve.
Who do you need to forgive in your life?
“Heavenly Father, I am so ever grateful for Your goodness, and I know You love me. I want Your nature to live in me. Others will see You and know that only God still loves in the midst of sorrow and pain. You love at all times, and I want that to be said of me. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
