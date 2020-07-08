God is always faithful

It is hard to imagine someone who is always faithful. In our world, which is full of people who always look out for themselves, regardless of what they have promised or said, how could there be a person who is true and good no matter what?
Even living in a faithless world, God still is faithful.
“Who can utter the mighty acts of the Lord? Who can declare all His praise?” (Psalm 106:2)
When do we find it the right time to give praise to the Lord? Most of the time, we give praise as we acknowledge God’s blessings in our lives, but that is not where today’s Bible verse takes us. David invites us to give praise to the Lord for His faithfulness.
“Therefore know that the LORD your God, He is God, the faithful God who keeps covenant and mercy for a thousand generations with those who love Him and keep His commandments;” (Deuteronomy 7:9)
Being faithful is not something God does; it is who God is. Faithfulness is essential to His being. Without it, God would not be God.
For God to be unfaithful would be to go against Himself. When God makes a promise, be confident that He Will fulfill it.
When God speaks to us, know that God will act on His word. The Bible tells us over and over again that God never forgets. God does not fail, and He never falters. God never will go against His word.
Maybe you are dealing with an issue right now, and it seems like God is being unfaithful. Perhaps you cannot feel God, and you cannot see God working in your life. (If you are not experiencing that right now, listen for His voice, because you will one day).
God never said that we would not see trouble, but through the hard times, God does promise us to be faithful.
“And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” (Romans 8:28)
God is working on all things for your good right now. Do you see that? God is working on your behalf. It may not be right now, and it may not be visible right now, but God is always working, and He is always working for your good if you are in Jesus. Know this that if your situation is not good right now, it is not over yet.
Hold on to God’s promises. Call on Him. God is faithful!
Just look at how God has been faithful in our lives and know that God’s past faithfulness is proof of His future provision for us. Pray and ask God to show you. God tells us to ask Him. So ask!
Will you ask God to show you His faithfulness today?
“Heavenly Father, my trust and confidence for each day and situation is in You. All things work together for good to those who love You, to those who are the called according to Your purpose. I submit to Your love and leading. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
