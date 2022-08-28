God is always listening

The enemy tries to destroy our faith in God by putting doubt in our heads and making us question if God is listening to our prayers when the answer we are looking for takes longer than we expected.
"The righteous cry out, and the Lord hears, And delivers them out of all their troubles." (Psalm 34:17)
We need to seek God every day, talk to Him, and believe in His Word for our answer to prayer.
Jesus defeated the enemy at the cross, and we must remember that every time the enemy tries to attack us.
We must learn to praise and rejoice in God daily for all that we have right now.
Especially when we are waiting on God for an answer to prayer, we must thank God and be happy with what is and what has already been provided in our lives.
“Let my mouth be filled with Your praise And with Your glory all the day.” (Psalm 71:8)
When we pray and seek God, as we read and study the Word, our countenance will start to change, and we will begin to feel the peace of God in our lives. When this happens, we begin to learn how to "trust" God and give Him all the problems that we are facing in our lives.
“I sought the Lord, and He heard me, And delivered me from all my fears.” (Psalm 34:4)
What a promise! "God answered me, and He delivered me from all my fears!" What powerful words!
When we give all of the problems to God and ask Him to show us His direction in our lives, God will show us the answers to our prayers in ways we can not even imagine.
“I will bless the Lord at all times; His praise shall continually be in my mouth. My soul shall make its boast in the Lord; The humble shall hear of it and be glad. Oh, magnify the Lord with me, And let us exalt His name together.” (Psalm 34:1-3)
Most of us take life so for granted until there is a crisis. Start thanking God daily for what we have in our lives, health, jobs, and family.
Then finish the rest of the sentence by thanking God for many additional things that you have personally.
We can defeat the enemy daily by praising and rejoicing in God for all the things He gives us that we do not even think about and we take for granted.
When you go outside today, start praising God for all you see. Once you start doing this, you can go into your house and start praising God for all you have inside that we take for granted.
Never forget that praise defeats the enemy.
Do you need help? What fears are you facing right now? God will deliver you from all your problems! All you have to do is trust Him for the answer.
“Heavenly Father, I am so thankful for all You have provided for me and Your love for me each day. You are never too busy to hear me, and You are always there to lead and guide me into truth. You have given me promises. When these promises are what I really believe and take for my life, I will be praising You. I am made in Your image and after Your likeness, and all that You have You have given unto me. What Love and I praise You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
