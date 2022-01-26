God is always there

God has repeatedly promised in the Bible that He will never leave us or abandon us. Even in the times when God appears to be missing-in-action in our lives.
“Let your conduct be without covetousness; be content with such things as you have. For He, Himself has said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” ( Hebrews 13:5)
Every Believer goes through that feeling at least once in their lives. It is painful and confusing, but it is vital for developing our faith. God has not promised that we will always feel His presence.
“Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal; but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” (Isaiah 45:15)
When God seems distant, we may feel that He is angry with us or is disciplining us for some sin in our lives.
Sin does disconnect us from intimate fellowship with God, and we detract from our fellowship with God by disobedience, conflict, busyness, worldly actions, and other sins.
“Can a virgin forget her ornaments, Or a bride her attire? Yet My people have forgotten Me days without number.” (Jeremiah 2:32)
Often this feeling of separation from God has nothing to do with sin, and it has everything with our relationship with God.
Even when we have no sense of God’s presence or visible evidence of His work in our lives, we can build our faith as we continue to love, trust, obey and worship God.
The most common mistake we can make in our relationship with God is seeking an experience rather than only seeking God.
We look for a feeling, and if that feeling happens, that means we have a close relationship with God.
God often removes feelings, so we do not depend on them. God wants to draw us into a deeper relationship with Him based on faith, not on how we feel.
How do you think God is growing your faith?
“Heavenly Father, I want my relationship with You to be based on faith, not on how I feel. You said You would never leave me nor forsake me, so I will be content with such things that I have. I will seek Your will for each day, and I know You will lead me in the direction that is best for me. You are my loving Heavenly Father, and I thank You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
