God is always thinking about us

God is constantly thinking about us. What does God feel when He thinks about us? Does God think about our mistakes, failures, or shortcomings? Never!
“How precious also are Your thoughts to me, O God! How great is the sum of them. If I should count them, they would be more in number than the sand; When I awake, I am still with You.” (Psalm 139:17-18)
This is one of the most incredible things. There are over 6 billion people in the world when you think about it, and God still thinks about us constantly. God can give us His undivided attention.
“Let your conduct be without covetousness; be content with such things as you have. For He Himself has said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” (Hebrews 13:5)
God is never too busy for us. He never goes away or takes breaks or a vacation. When we are in trouble and think we are going under, we can be encouraged because,
“The eternal God is your refuge, And underneath are the everlasting arms; He will thrust out the enemy from before you, And will say, ‘Destroy!’” (Deuteronomy 33:27)
God is not thinking about how far we have to go. God is thinking about how far we have come. Jeremiah tells us that God's thoughts toward us are good!
“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope.” (Jeremiah 29:11)
Do you know why God thinks about you? It is because God loves us so much. When we love someone, we can not get them off our minds. We think about them constantly. Every time the phone rings, we wonder if it is that person. Our thoughts become consumed with them.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
Be encouraged and receive God's love in a new way. Ask Him to help you understand His unconditional love. When we understand God's steadfast love, we will be set free from any insecurity. We will become more grounded and better able to love others as we love ourselves.
That is because the more we accept God's love, the more love we will have to give, both to God and to the people who matter the most to us.
Have you accepted God’s love today?
“Heavenly Father, How precious are Your thoughts to me, how great is the sum of them. You are always there for me, no matter what, and I praise You and thank You. I accept Your love for all of my life. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
