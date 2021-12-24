God is always with us

Christmas is not always a happy time of the year for everyone, and this is not the most beautiful time of the year for someone who has lost their job because much of the emphasis is placed on a "Merry Christmas" being a materialistic one.
“Behold, the virgin shall be with child, and bear a Son, and they shall call His name Immanuel,” which is translated, “God with us.” (Matthew 1:23)
Some have lost loved ones, and the things that once made us happy at this time of year now make us feel sad.
Those things that once brought happiness now bring sadness because they bring memories of our times together.
Many need encouragement at this time of year.
They do not need a Christmas present; they need God’s Christmas presence. They need to be reminded of what this Christmas is all about.
It is not about things, and it is not about presents.
These things all have their place, but we need to remember the important message of Christmas, which is Immanuel. God is with us.
And for the hurting person, the lonely person, the sorrowful person, this is the time of year to bring the gift of encouragement to them and say, “The message of Christmas is: God will be with you, and He will help you and strengthen you.
Look for opportunities to share God's love this Christmas with others. Now is an excellent opportunity for you to bring encouragement to someone who is struggling.
Who needs your encouragement today?
“Heavenly Father, You know who I can be an encouragement to today. I want to display Your heart and Your heart of love to others. You know who could use an encouraging word, so I ask You to lead me to where You need me to be. I am so very thankful for Your precious love living in me. You gave; I am willing to give. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
