God is at work

Have you ever found yourself asking, "Why is life so hard?" Frustration is the result of living in a world that is distorted by the enemy.
We cannot avoid the effects of sin in our society. Just take a look around the world right now.
"He who did not spare His own Son, but delivered Him up for us all, how shall He not with Him also freely give us all things?" (Romans 8:32)
There are frustration and pain everywhere we look. In these times of doubt is exactly the time we can expect the best from God and know that in all circumstances, God works for the good of those who love Him.
“And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” (Romans 8:28)
No matter how bad the situation may seem, God assures us that God is still in control and that God is working things out for our good. We can begin to expect the best from God by remembering today's Bible verse.
God uses everything for our good. We know that all things work for the good of those who love Him. God is greater than our circumstances. God is stronger than our problems. God is working for good in our lives.
“What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?” (Romans 8:31)
God wants us to succeed right now, even in the middle of all the chaos. God will give us what we need if we trust Him with our lives.
God solved our biggest problem when He paid for all our sins, including our future mistakes. If God cares enough to save us and give us the gift of eternal life, can we not allow God to care for the problems in our daily lives?
If a problem is big enough to worry about, it is big enough to pray about, and as we pray about it, God will calm our worries and help us succeed.
God wants us to succeed. If God is for us, what can ever be against us?
“Heavenly Father, You did not spare Your own Son, but delivered Him up for us all, how shall You not with Him also freely give us all things? With You, nothing can ever be against me. You will calm my concerns and help me succeed. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
