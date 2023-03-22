God is calling us back

We need to pray and return our hearts to the loving arms of our Heavenly Father every single day.
“So rend your heart, and not your garments; Return to the Lord your God, For He is gracious and merciful, Slow to anger, and of great kindness; And He relents from doing harm.” Joel 2:13
We live in a world that is dominated by the enemy, and it is designed to make us stray from the Word of God, even with the best of intentions.
One minute we read our Bible, and the next, we want what was just posted on Instagram by someone we may or may not know, and moments later, we find ourselves searching the web for the item we must have.
The enemy can just sit back, relax, and watch as our world constantly pulls us away from God.
Temptations are everywhere. Distractions are everywhere.
Instead of the latest fashion trend, health food craze, exercise regime, etc., we justify the desires (obsessions) as self-improvement, a necessary part of human growth, right? That whole concept would be the best version of yourself.
Then all of a sudden, our quiet time with God turns into one distraction after another, and we think nothing of it and go about our day. Wait, not so fast.
It only takes a moment to become trapped by the enemy. One thing leads to another, and we can so easily find ourselves caught in the endless web of distractions that we do not even remember what the portion of the Bible we were reading was about.
God does not abandon us or punish us when we get sidetracked. Instead, He calls us to return with our hearts, and when we do, God embraces us regardless of the mess we made.
When we do not turn our hearts, time, and energy dedicated to God, we inadvertently turn our hearts away from God.
We look for fulfillment in the temporary and not the eternal. We will never find it; the harder we look, the further we will be away.
Stop and pause momentarily, turn your heart toward God, and wrap yourself in His Glory.
God is calling you back to Him. Again and again.
Will you answer today?
“Heavenly Father, I do not want to be caught up in the distractions of the day. You said You would keep me in perfect peace as my heart and mind are fixed on You. I know in my meditating of Your Word, there are cautions for the day and hour we are living. Deception is all around trying to influence anyone it can. I take a stand against being deceived by staying in Your Word, with meditation on the Words You have said. You warned us of the problem of deception, but You gave us the answer in You and Your Word, I will be faithful, my Father. In Jesus name, Amen.”
