It is one thing to believe that there is a God, and it is an entirely different thing to believe God is for you.
“For everyone practicing evil hates the light and does not come to the light, lest his deeds should be exposed. But he who does the truth comes to the light, that his deeds may be clearly seen, that they have been done in God.” (John 3:20-21)
When we look at the world around us right now, we have the option to embrace fear or embrace faith.
What we think about God drives our awareness of His presence in our past and present and gives us hope for the future.
The hope is that we do not have to fear the future when we put our faith in Jesus.
John is an excellent example of someone who chooses faith over fear through so many challenges in his life.
What allowed John to believe God was with Him, regardless of his circumstances?
John chose to live a life of worship over a life of worry. He resolved to believe that God was not only there; he was on his side.
The same is true for us today. God is on your side.
King David writes in Psalms that God goes before us, His presence follows us, and His hand covers us.
“You have hedged me behind and before, And laid Your hand upon me.” (Psalm 139:5)
We never face a circumstance that God has not already gone ahead of us and prepared for us to overcome.
This is why we can worship God in every circumstance.
When we learn to see God’s presence in our lives, we believe God is present in all our circumstances, and that is when we believe this truth in our lives.
“Heavenly Father, I can worship You in every circumstance. I am learning to see Your presence in my life and I believe You are present in all of my circumstances. My confidence and hope are in You and Your Word, and when I take Your Word as truth and meditate on that Word, I will have living Truth to act upon for the good results. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
