God is good all the time

Everyone thinks God is good when good things happen to us. That is easy, and it is also safe to say most people think that God is good whenever He comes to our rescue when we need help.
“The Lord is good, A stronghold in the day of trouble; And He knows those who trust in Him.” (Nahum 1:7)
What about when things are overwhelming and do not work out the way we want? Is God still good if bad things happen to us?
It is a fundamental question because, for most people, it is a real struggle.
The idea that God is “good” only when good things happen for us is problematic. We do not mean to, but it puts God and faith into a spiritual vending machine. It reduces God to giving us things whenever we visit.
Faith can become transactional and conditional. As long as God keeps doing good things for us, He is good.
This is a misguided belief.
Is God good when He makes us wait? Is God good when all He does is shelter us in the storm but does not make the rain stop?
The Bible says, “The Lord is good, A stronghold in the day of trouble; And He knows those who trust in Him.”
It does matter what circumstance we insert in between. When we trust God, we realize that it is not what God does that makes Him good. Knowing who God is, we come to know He is good.
God is good to those who know Him.
God is good because He is always there for us. In good times, in hard times, in confusing times, in dire times, in breakthrough times, in discipline times, and in waiting times. God is always there and always the same. That is what makes God “good.”
It is not what God does; it is who He is.
God is always loving, graceful, accepting, faithful, protecting, and working for our good, whether we see it or not. God is even good when we are not good to Him.
We can use it as our prayer and our goal to know God. If you struggle with believing that God is good, maybe a question to start with is, do you know Him? If you do not, you really should.
“Heavenly Father, I am so very thankful You are a loving Father that is always there. I may not understand things in life, but I know I can trust You in life. You are a stronghold in the day of trouble and today I look to You. You are my ever-present help in time of need. Thank You for loving me and I know I am never alone. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.