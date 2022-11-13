God is here to help

When we are busy running away or dealing with fear, we cannot face fear with a calm and focused attitude to walk through it.
"Fear not, for I am with you; Be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, Yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with My righteous right hand." (Isaiah 41:10)
We let our fears control us instead of facing them or respecting them to the point that they have no power over our lives.
If we do not deal with fear correctly, it can take over our lives, and we can become a slave to it.
The most important fact about dealing with fear is that we cannot conquer fear if we do not face it. Our fears reveal our deepest issues around trust, faith, and hope in ourselves.
When we recognize our fears, we can speak to the source of the issues that are causing the fear.
When Jesus cast out demons and darkness in people, He called them by name. Jesus named the darkness and called it for what it was. He looked it in the face and understood what it was.
“That You may say to the prisoners, "Go forth,' To those who are in darkness, "Show yourselves.' "They shall feed along the roads, And their pastures shall be on all desolate heights.” (Isaiah 49:9)
Take a moment to face your fears and then meditate on today's Bible verse:
Now really let that sink in. God tells us, "Fear not," because He is with us. Tell your fears that you will not let them control your life any longer because "He who is in you is greater than he who is in the world."
“You are of God, little children, and have overcome them, because He who is in you is greater than he who is in the world.” (1 John 4:4)
Let faith and trust take hold of these words and let them sink deep into your heart, making them come alive and tangible in a "hope is an anchor" way.
“his hope we have as an anchor of the soul, both sure and steadfast, and which enters the Presence behind the veil,” (Hebrews 6:19)
Make God’s promises your own by claiming them in faith and applying them to your life, then open your heart for God to reveal Himself to you like never before!
What fears do you need God's help with today?
“Heavenly Father, I thank You for Your provisions and promises to me. As a child of Yours, I have all the promises You have provided for me. So many times, You have said not to fear. You give me the light on my pathway through Your Word, so I do not and will not fear, but I will speak to the fear to obey Your will. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.