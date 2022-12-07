At one point in our lives or another, we have all dealt with worry, stress, doubt, and anxiety.
“Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:6-7)
When we see our bills piling up, and we are not sure how we are going to pay them, or when we experience an injury that makes us wonder if we will ever be able to be normal again.
When we are questioning our salvation or wondering if we are about to lose our job, these are just a few examples of life’s challenges that can cause us anxiety, worry, stress, and even doubt.
We need to learn to breathe, pray, and then let go of all those emotions that had no positive effect on our lives.
The last time we were worried and losing sleep over an issue, or so stressed out to the point it made us sick, did those emotions positively affect our lives?
It only adds to the challenge we are experiencing. We need to come to the point in our lives where after we have done everything we can do, and the rest is out of our control, we have to give it up entirely to God.
It also helps when we take a second to breathe and think about times in the past when we were going through another challenge.
Every single time God comes through for us. It might not have always been the way we wanted Him to solve or help the issue, but He always took care of it.
What we love about the Bible is that it is full of God’s promises to us, giving us direction and even advice on how to deal with life’s challenges.
When dealing with life’s challenges, we turn to God’s promises to remind ourselves that God is in control and working.
“Heavenly Father, I know You are the answer to every situation. I will deal with my life challenges with Your Word. You have given me all things that pertain to life so I will seek You and Your Wisdom for me. How precious are Your Words to me. I will put them in my heart to keep before the circumstances I may face each day. I have the victory in You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
